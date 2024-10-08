Seven children are returned to Ukraine from occupation - Lubinets. PHOTOS

Four families from the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions were returned to Ukraine from the occupation.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Another 7 Ukrainian children were returned home today as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. Their ages range from 3 to 17 years. They and their families spent a long time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The families faced persecution: adults were forced to repeatedly undergo interrogations, children were forced to attend "patriotic education lessons" and other public events aimed at spreading Russian propaganda narratives among young people," Lubinets wrote.

Read more: During entire war, 57 people who were convicted and under investigation in Russia have been released - Lubinets

The Ombudsman also noted that children primarily need schooling, psychological and humanitarian assistance, and social integration.

"Therefore, the state, together with responsible public and charitable organisations, will provide everything necessary to ensure a stable environment for the growth of young Ukrainians," the Commissioner added.

Read more: Lubinets on abuse of children in center in Lviv region: situation is under my control, children need to be moved