Lubinets on abuse of children in center in Lviv region: situation is under my control, children need to be moved

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets responded to a video of children being abused in a training and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region.

"I emphasize that this situation is under my control. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating. We expect the results and hope it will be impartial to protect the best interests of children," Lubinets wrote.

He stated that the children should be transferred from this institution to protect them from further violence against them, and therefore expects "quick decisions and effective steps from the Lviv Regional Military Administration and the Service for Children".

The Ombudsman of Ukraine emphasized that "children must not be treated cruelly and inappropriately. They deserve to have all their rights respected."

As a reminder, on September 28, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that there were possible cases of physical, psychological and sexual abuse of children in one of the educational and rehabilitation centers in Lviv region.

The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal investigation.

A video of violence against a female student in a training and rehabilitation center in Lviv region is being circulated on the Internet. This fact is the subject of verification in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by law enforcement officers in Lviv region on September 27, 2024.

