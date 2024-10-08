During entire war, 57 people who were convicted and under investigation in Russia have been released - Lubinets

Ukraine knows where Russia is holding illegally convicted prisoners of war and civilian hostages

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the post of the Ombudsman.

Lubinets said that on 8 October, a meeting was held with family members of servicemen who were convicted or under investigation in the aggressor state.

Representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Joint Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice, the National Guard, the Ministry of Defence, the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office answered the questions of the audience.

"Throughout the war, we managed to release from captivity 57 people who had been convicted and were under investigation in Russia. In 2024, 35 Ukrainians were released. The most recent exchange included 18 servicemen who received long sentences.

The Ombudsman also noted that the joint work of the Ukrainian responsible state bodies to release all the soldiers continues.

To recap, in September, Lubinets reported that 219 Crimean political prisoners remained in Russian prisons.