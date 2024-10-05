Occupiers shot unarmed captured soldier. VIDEO

Russian troops allegedly shot another unarmed captive soldier.

The video was posted by Russian propagandist Pozdnyakov, Censor.NET reports.

In the video, the Russians first mock a man whose hands are taped behind his back. Then they shoot him, also filming their atrocity. They call the man a "mercenary".

Also read: OGP: 16 AFU prisoners of war shot by Russians could have been from two units, their data preliminary established

There has been no official comment from the Ukrainian authorities on the shooting. Also, nothing is known about the identity of the deceased and the time of the shooting.

Earlier, information about the alleged shooting of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by the Russian army appeared on telegram channels. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched investigative and search operations.