PGO: 16 AFU prisoners of war shot by Russians could have been from two units, their data has been preliminarily established

Law enforcement officers have preliminarily identified the Ukrainian prisoners of war shot by Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction.

The head of the War Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yurii Bielousov, said this during a telethon, Ukrinform writes, Censor.NET informs.

"As of now, we know that soldiers of two units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have been killed. We know the numbers of these units. We have preliminarily identified the soldiers. But we are checking this information out of respect for their families so as not to make a mistake in their names," he said.

In addition, Bielousov said that the prosecutor's office also has information on where exactly the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war took place and which unit of the Russian occupation army may be involved in the crime.

Read more: Prosecutor General’s Office has information on execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners on battlefield by Russians, 80% of cases were recorded this year

Ukrainian law enforcement also sent inquiries to military and intelligence units, as well as international partners, to gather as much information as possible about this crime.

Earlier, information about the alleged shooting of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by the Russian army appeared in telegram channels. The Prosecutor General's Office has launched investigative and search operations.

Read more: At least 177 Ukrainian soldiers died in Russian captivity - Ministry of Defense