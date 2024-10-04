Prosecutor General’s Office has information on execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners on battlefield by Russians, 80% of cases were recorded this year

Law enforcement officers have information about the execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military on the battlefield.

This was announced by the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yurii Bielousov, during the telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Now we have information about the deaths of 93 of our soldiers who were executed on the battlefield," Bielousov said.

According to him, 80% of the cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year. At the same time, the trend began to appear in November last year, when "there were changes in the attitude of the Russian military to our prisoners of war for the worse," the head of the "war department" noted.

He also said that on October 3, information about the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war reappeared.

"A video of a possible execution of another serviceman in a defiant uniform was posted on Telegram channels. We immediately registered another criminal proceeding with the SSU Main Investigation Department," said the head of the "war department".