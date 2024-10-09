Macron talks to Ukrainian military trained in France and shows footage of Ukrainian brigade training. VIDEO+PHOTOS

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in the Grand Est region of eastern France. He also published footage of the AFU training.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Macron's post on social network X.

According to Macron, the Ukrainian brigade of Anna Kyivska is currently undergoing training in the Grand Est region in eastern France.

"I have made this commitment: our military is now training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers in Grand Este, with equipment that they will use during their missions," the French leader said.

He added that this brigade will be trained and equipped thanks to the solidarity of France.

In turn, Ukrinform published photos of Macron's visit to Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in the Grand Est region.

He was accompanied by French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

It is noted that the head of France talked to the Ukrainian military for more than half an hour, approaching each one in turn and asking them where and how long they had fought, and what kind of training they lacked.

"I want to wish you success! We, for our part, will make every effort to prepare you as best we can," Macron said.

