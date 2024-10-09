ENG
Soldiers of 409th SRB seize enemy satellite communications station P-448 in Kursk region. PHOTO

Soldiers of the 409th Separate Rifle Battalion of the AFU in the Kursk region seized an enemy satellite communications station R-448 with a full set of equipment.

This was reported by military officer Andrii Pidlisnyi, Censor.NET reports.

російська станція супутникового звʼязку Р-448 захоплена на Курщині
Watch more: Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroyed SPG, BMP-3, BREM-1 and APC in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO


trophy (78) Kursk (794)
