Soldiers of 409th SRB seize enemy satellite communications station P-448 in Kursk region. PHOTO

Soldiers of the 409th Separate Rifle Battalion of the AFU in the Kursk region seized an enemy satellite communications station R-448 with a full set of equipment.

This was reported by military officer Andrii Pidlisnyi, Censor.NET reports.







Watch more: Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroyed SPG, BMP-3, BREM-1 and APC in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO



