Soldiers of 409th SRB seize enemy satellite communications station P-448 in Kursk region. PHOTO
Soldiers of the 409th Separate Rifle Battalion of the AFU in the Kursk region seized an enemy satellite communications station R-448 with a full set of equipment.
This was reported by military officer Andrii Pidlisnyi, Censor.NET reports.
