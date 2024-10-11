Day in Zaporizhzhia: enemy struck 474 hits on 11 settlements, six were injured, including 17-year-old girl. PHOTOS
On 10 October, the invaders carried out 286 UAV attacks, 14 air strikes, 11 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 163 artillery strikes. Six citizens, including a 17-year-old girl, were injured in the shelling of the regional center
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Yesterday, frontline settlements suffered from armed aggression by Russian troops. The occupants fired on Tavriyske in Zaporizhzhia district, hit Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malynivka, Kopany in Polohy and Prymorske in the Vasylivka district.
Yesterday, the Russian military fired on the territory of private households in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy shelling, residential buildings were destroyed, and nearby houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris.
