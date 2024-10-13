Day in Donetsk region: Two dead and seven wounded, enemy attacked four districts of region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, on 12 October, Russian troops shelled the Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing deaths and injuries.

Volnovakha district

A person was killed in Ulakly of the Velykonovosilkivska district.

Pokrovskyi district

A person died in Kurakhivka, private houses were damaged in Kurakhove. A production facility was damaged in Pokrovsk, 3 people were injured in Shevchenko village, 3 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. Two people were injured in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, 2 houses were destroyed in Zakitne and another in Torske. In Ivanopillia of the Kostiantynivska district, 3 outbuildings were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 people were injured and a house was damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged.

As noted, in total, Russians fired 19 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 171 people were evacuated from the front line, including 26 children.