Man wounded yesterday during shelling in Kharkiv region has died. PHOTO

A man who was injured on 12 October 2024 as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the Kharkiv region has died.

The head of the Malodanylivka district, Oleksandr Hololobov, said this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"On 12 October, a man of 67 years of age was injured during the shelling of Cherkaska Lozova village. Unfortunately, the man died in hospital," he said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had shelled 4 districts of the Kharkiv region over the past day: there were casualties and damage.