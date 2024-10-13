Occupiers attacked Nikopol four times during day, damaging vehicles. PHOTOS

During the day on Sunday, 13 October, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol , Dnipropetrovsk region, four times. There were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The official noted that the occupiers attacked Nikopol with drones.

No people were injured.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol four times during the day. They hit the city with kamikaze drones. Two vehicles were damaged. Specialists are investigating what other damage the enemy caused. Fortunately, people were not injured," wrote the head of the RMA.

Lysak added that the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region was calm.