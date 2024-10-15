In Poltava, unknown persons set fire to tax office at night. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 October, unidentified persons set fire to the local office of the State Tax Service in Poltava. Law enforcement officers are looking for the perpetrators.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Poltava District Police Department Vasyl Zub, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

As noted, the incident occurred around 01:30. The arson set fire to the door of the main entrance to the tax office and an ATM located nearby.

It was noted that the lower parts of the entrance structures were damaged the most, and traces of burning were also visible on the carpets.

The police spokesperson said that criminal proceedings had been initiated under part two of Article 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Intentional destruction or damage to property".

Law enforcement officers are looking for the perpetrators, who face up to 10 years in prison.





