Explosion occurred in north of Rivne region: Motorcyclist hit mine. PHOTOS

A motorcyclist hit a mine in the north of Rivne region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Koval, Censor.NET reports.

"Moving in the border area between the villages of Drozdyn and Perebrody, the man ignored the signs "Danger of mines". His life is currently not in danger. Representatives of the relevant services are working at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

The head of the region reminded that there are regime restrictions in the border area. You can stay there only after receiving the appropriate permission from the border guards.

"That's why such pranks are dangerous. Be responsible and careful," he added.

Read more: Occupiers remotely mine settlements in Kherson region







