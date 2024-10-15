ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10432 visitors online
News Photo War
10 415 20

Soldiers of 3rd SAB captured group of occupiers in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade captured another group of Russian invaders.

This was reported by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, during successful counterattacks on the positions of the invaders in the Kharkiv region, the defenders captured a group of ruscists.

Read more: Intensity of fighting in Lyptsi decreased with start of Kursk operation - "Charter" brigadier Obolienskyi

Воїни Третьої штурмової взяли в полон групу рашистів на Харківщині
Воїни Третьої штурмової взяли в полон групу рашистів на Харківщині

Author: 

POWs (438) Kharkivshchyna (1976) 3rd SAB (312)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 