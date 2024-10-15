Soldiers of 3rd SAB captured group of occupiers in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade captured another group of Russian invaders.
This was reported by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, during successful counterattacks on the positions of the invaders in the Kharkiv region, the defenders captured a group of ruscists.
