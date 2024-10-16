Russian troops shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region: there are wounded, civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region. Yesterday, 15 October 2024, 3 districts of the region came under attack.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, 3 multi-story buildings were damaged, a house in Ostrovske and a house in Kurakhivka were destroyed. A person was injured and a house was damaged in Svitne of the Dobropolye community. Two houses were damaged in Pokrovsk.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, 3 houses were destroyed: 2 in Zarichne and 1 in Torske. In Kostyantynivka, a person was injured and 2 multi-story buildings, a private house, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, and 7 cars were damaged; in Ivanopillia, 16 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, and a power line were damaged; in Mykolaivka, 4 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk and another one in Serebryanka. In the Chasiv Yar district, 12 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had occupied Ostrovske and advanced to Toretsk.