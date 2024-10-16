Ukrainian "Chaklun" drone was approved for use in AFU - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved the delivery of a multifunctional domestically produced drone, the Chaklun.

It is noted that the "Chaklun" drone is built according to the aircraft scheme.

What we know about the "Chaklun" drone

The drone is quite compact in size but multifunctional. It can, in particular, adjust artillery fire.

Thanks to the use of high-tech materials, it is resistant to enemy electronic warfare.

In addition, this unmanned system uses control software created by Ukrainian programmers specifically for it.

The defence ministry added that bad weather conditions are not a deterrent to the operation of this drone.

