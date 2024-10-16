Ukrainian "Chaklun" drone was approved for use in AFU - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved the delivery of a multifunctional domestically produced drone, the Chaklun.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.
It is noted that the "Chaklun" drone is built according to the aircraft scheme.
What we know about the "Chaklun" drone
The drone is quite compact in size but multifunctional. It can, in particular, adjust artillery fire.
Thanks to the use of high-tech materials, it is resistant to enemy electronic warfare.
In addition, this unmanned system uses control software created by Ukrainian programmers specifically for it.
The defence ministry added that bad weather conditions are not a deterrent to the operation of this drone.
