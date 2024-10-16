The leader of the European Solidarity party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, has prepared another batch of equipment and drones for combat brigades and battalions. The cost of this convoy is 45 million hryvnias.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

"Behind me are two very cool tyre fitting complexes. The guys on the frontline don't even dream of being able to change their cars very quickly," Poroshenko said.

"1600 FPV drones. "Ten, eight. "Day and night Mavic drones. Night FPV," the fifth President lists.

"There are now two hundred and fifty-seven Vanilla Tsukorok detectors here. Twenty-two Shatro complexes that protect our strongholds from enemy FPVs," said the ES leader.

"We are also very quickly approaching the 300th vehicle. You can see the two hundred and ninety-third one there - it is a manipulator that reloads shells for our artillery brigade. There is also a control system for a battalion of unmanned aerial vehicles, which can work very effectively in a mobile position," Poroshenko explains.

In total, this week 1600 FPV drones, 2 tire changers, 2 excavators for the engineering and assault brigades, day and night Mavics, 257 Vanilla Tsukoroks, 22 trench electronic warfare systems "Shatro", ATVs, DAF Lеylаnd trucks with a manipulator for artillerymen and a UAV control center, computer equipment are being handed over to the army. "We are sending everything we can to the front," Poroshenko emphasized.

