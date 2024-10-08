Victory plan should include Ukraine’s membership in EU and NATO - Poroshenko

ES leader and fifth president Petro Poroshenko believes that all authorities should focus their efforts on achieving Ukraine's invitation to join NATO.

This was reported by the press service of the political party, Censor.NET informs.

"The previous parliamentary week was devoted to international activities. At each of my meetings with the governments of the Scandinavian countries, in the parliaments of the Scandinavian countries, and in Brussels during the Assembly of the European People's Party, where we heard all the candidates for the posts of European Commissioners, two questions were raised. The first is the situation at the front and the second is what the "victory plan" is," Poroshenko said.

The fifth president noted that the Victory Plan was presented in PACE, the European Parliament, and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, so it should be presented in the Verkhovna Rada as well.

"We are on the eve of Ramstein, and I would like to hear there about the solution to the issue of providing us with long-range weapons and inviting Ukraine to NATO. NATO is a key factor in the existence of the Ukrainian state.

I really hope that the "victory plan" includes, first, Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, and second, no compromises on Ukraine's independence and sovereignty. Thirdly, there is no compromise on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Fourth, no compromises on the power of the Armed Forces. And the fifth is no compromise on sanctions, which should cut off Putin's ability to finance armed aggression," the EU leader emphasized.

Summarizing, Poroshenko said that the work of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada should be aimed at inviting Ukraine to join NATO.

As a reminder, in February 2018, Petro Poroshenko, while still in office, initiated the enshrining in the preamble to the Constitution of Ukraine's aspiration for membership in the European Union and NATO. The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant bill on February 7, 2019.

Poroshenko called it a historic day: "This is the day when the Constitution enshrines Ukraine's movement towards the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance as foreign policy guidelines. I am confident that the tasks of membership in the European Union and NATO are absolutely real. Just as we have demonstrated the achievement of other goals that few people believed in, so too, through our joint efforts, Ukraine will secure NATO membership and EU membership. We are going our own way, and this is the path to Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO," Poroshenko emphasized.

On February 19, 2019, Poroshenko signed a law amending the Constitution regarding the strategic course of the state to become a full member of the European Union and NATO. The solemn signing of the document took place during the President's speech in the Verkhovna Rada. The law entered into force on February 21, 2019.

