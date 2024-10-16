Rally of relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons took place in Kyiv. PHOTOS

An action in support of missing soldiers and those in captivity was held on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by hromadske.

Hundreds of people came to the event, filling the entire square. Some of them stood in the street opposite, near the "Ukrposhta" building. The protesters held homemade posters, banners with the names and photos of the missing defenders, flags of Ukraine and symbols of the units in which their relatives serve.

People from all over Ukraine gathered at the rally. However, all of them told similar stories - their military relative disappeared months ago, and the responsible authorities cannot confirm either death or captivity, only provide come-off.

Victoriia, the daughter of a missing soldier, said that the purpose of the peaceful action was to prevent people from forgetting about their relatives who have disappeared or are in captivity. According to her, such events provide an opportunity to raise awareness of the problem.

She said that 25 people went missing in the 1st Special Forces Brigade, where her father serves, but the state does not tell the military's families the truth about what had happened.

"They disappeared on 28 September and 1 October 2022. That is, every three days the guys went into battle and went missing. Unfortunately, today we have no information," Viktoriia says.

The brother of the missing person, Vitalii, also says that he does not receive any information from the military unit about his brother, who disappeared on 11 June 2024. In addition to him, 8 other people from Mykolaiv went missing in his unit.

"We believe, we hope that our brother is alive. Perhaps he is in captivity. He will return home. We want to make the authorities hear us, because if they don't hear us now, they will hear us a little later," Vitalii says, who served in the army for 20 years but "has never seen such a mess".

"I don't understand what to expect. Let them return either my son or his body. Let them get something back. [...] I want to have a grave at least in this life," Maria says, the mother of the missing 68th Brigade soldier.

The soldier's wife Oleksandra said that her husband had been training at the training ground for only 3 days, and then he was sent to Krasnohorivka, where he disappeared on 29 June.

"The investigation report is ridiculous. [...] It says that a fellow soldier saw him fall from a kamikaze drone. When they had an evacuation the next day, for some reason they took my husband from the pit and dragged him under a tree. And when they started looking for the body, they didn't find it," she says.

Tetiana, the mother of Ivan Zubchenko, a soldier from the 118th Brigade who went missing in the summer of 2023, said that she learned only from his brothers-in-war that her son had been wounded in action, but that investigators were not conducting any search operations.

"Nothing. We are just waiting for Russia to let us know through the Red Cross that our children are in captivity," relatives of soldiers from the same brigade say.

