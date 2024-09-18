Rally in support of captured and missing defenders of Mariupol was held in Kyiv. PHOTOS

On 18 September, a peaceful rally was held in the capital in support of captured and missing defenders, including the defenders of Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

It is noted that the event was organised by relatives and friends of captured and missing Ukrainian defenders.

Among other things, the participants of the action called on the international community to increase pressure on the Russian Federation, to force it to fulfil its obligations under international humanitarian law and to help find effective solutions to free Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity.

The peaceful action was attended by the Head of the Coordination Headquarters, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

He expressed his support for the families of the prisoners of war and stressed the importance of maintaining unity in the return of our defenders.

Budanov assured that Ukraine is using all available tools to put pressure on the aggressor country and is making efforts to ensure that all captive Ukrainian citizens return home, the Coordination Centre added.

As reported, on 14 September, a prisoner exchange took place, as part of which 103 Ukrainian soldiers returned home. Among those released were 23 Azov servicemen.