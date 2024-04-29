Rallies in support of captured defenders of Mariupol took place in Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv. PHOTOS

On 28 April, actions in support of the captured defenders of Mariupol were held in Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv.

"Thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets of their cities to remind of the defenders of the Mariupol garrison, all Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians in Russian captivity. Friends and relatives of prisoners of war and missing defenders, volunteers, activists, and concerned citizens lined up in symbolic human chains with flags and posters with words of support," the statement said.

It is noted that in Lviv, many families of captured and missing Ukrainian defenders gathered near the Shevchenko monument. The wives and mothers of missing and captured soldiers from other brigades and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the native defenders of Mariupol. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi also took part in the event.

"In Kharkiv, about a hundred people gathered near the "University" metro station with posters about their relatives, who were captured by Russia," the headquarters said.

According to the participants of the action, every day of captivity is hell for our military and civilian hostages and the pain of waiting for their families and friends.

Therefore, such actions are very important and necessary - both to attract the attention of the international community and to provide moral support and unity to the relatives of the prisoners and all Ukrainians.

