Foreign Ministers of Nordic-Baltic Eight arrived in Odesa. PHOTOS

Eight foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries arrived in Odesa today, 16 October, for a visit.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga, Censor.NET reports.

"I welcomed my colleagues from the North Baltic Eight (Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Denmark) to Odesa. We discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy resilience in the run-up to winter. We informed about President Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. We appreciate the leadership and strong support of our friends," Sybiha said.

