Vadym Papirovych, graduate of FC "Kremin", was killed in battles for Ukraine. PHOTO

On 11 October, footballer Vadym Papirovych died in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of IFC "Kremin".

"Footballer Vadym Papirovych from Khmelnytskyi died on 11 October near the village of New York, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region. The graduate of IFC "Kremin" trained in Kremenchuk under the guidance of coach Oleksandr Zozulia", the post reads.

Vadym Papirovych was born on 31 January 1992. He played for BRV-VIK (Volodymyr), "Kremin" (Kremenchuk) and "Metalurg" (Zaporizhzhia).

An important milestone in the athlete's career was his performances for the Ukrainian youth national team. In 2009, he played three matches for the U-17 team in the European Championship qualifying tournament, representing the country on the international stage.

In 2010, Vadym Papirovych made his professional debut for the team of his native Khmelnytskyi.

At the professional level, he played for "Hirnyk" (Horishni Plavni), IFC "Mykolaiv", and "Hoverla" (Uzhhorod).

Vadym Papirovych also played for "Sluch" from Starokostiantyniv, FC "Dunaivtsi", and "Agrobusiness" from Nova Ushytsia. He also played in the Ternopil region for "Dnister" from Zalishchyky, "Nyva" from Berezhany, "Zoria" from Khorostkiv and others.

After the full-scale invasion, he was trained in Germany and then went to the front. Vadym Papirovych defended the country in the Donetsk region

On the frontline, he received more than one injury and concussion. He also underwent treatment, after which he was sent back to perform combat missions. The defender was killed near the village of New York, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

See more: Soldiers of 67th SMB Viacheslav Legkyi (Skif) and Dmytro Marchenko (Uzhyk) died while performing combat mission. PHOTO











