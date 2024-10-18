Member of "criminal authorities’ meeting" involved in smuggling of conscripts across border detained in Kyiv. PHOTO

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained a member of a criminal gang who participated in a "meeting" to make decisions on the production of fake temporary certificates of persons liable for military service, certificates of the MMC and documents allowing a person to travel abroad without hindrance and evade mobilisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

What did they do at the "meeting"?

The police said that the criminal meeting was aimed at redistributing control over groups involved in the illegal trafficking of people across the border.

The gang, which included a 24-year-old suspect, had been operating under the "roof" of a "thief in law" for a long time. The police eliminated the activities of this and two other criminal groups in May this year.

Read more: After being released from pre-trial detention center, organized crime figures Umka and Lasha disappeared in unknown direction, did not appear at court hearings - media

It is noted that the money received from illegal activities was used by members of criminal groups to fill the "thieves' mutual fund" and financially support convicted accomplices. As a result of the special operation, the leaders and members of the criminal groups were detained and are currently in custody.

Detention of a participant in a "meeting"

On 16 October, officers of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv jointly with investigators of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv detained another member of the previously exposed criminal group under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The detained 24-year-old resident of Chernihiv region was directly involved in the "meeting" in the capital with the participation of other criminal elements.

"One of the main reasons for the meeting is to make decisions on the production of fake temporary certificates of persons liable for military service, certificates of the MMC and documents allowing a person to travel abroad without hindrance and evade service in the Armed Forces," the press service said.

Read more: In Volyn, scheme to evade mobilization for $9,000 was exposed: searches were conducted in MSEC, MMC, and TCRSS. PHOTOS

Based on the collected evidence, the defendant was served a notice of suspicion of organising, facilitating or participating in a criminal assembly (meeting) (Part 1 Article 255-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A custody was chosen as a measure of restraint.

The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.