Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones ten times during day. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region ten times during the day.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. They attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrov communities.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 18 жовтня

The shelling damaged a private house, a garage and an outbuilding.

No one was reported dead or injured.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 18 жовтня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 18 жовтня

