Process of last exchange was extremely difficult. Among freed are 38 soldiers of National Guard, 2 policemen, and 2 border guards - Klymenko. PHOTOS

Among the Ukrainian servicemen released from enemy captivity the day before were 42 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the exchange process was extremely difficult.

"Every effort has been made to bring our people home. And we have succeeded. Forty-two employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including seven officers, have returned to their homeland. The majority - 38 servicemen - are members of the National Guard of Ukraine. Two more are police officers and two border guards," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Ukraine had released 95 defenders from Russian captivity. According to the Coordination Headquarters, the peculiarity of this exchange is the return of defenders who received "sentences" in the Russian Federation.