Consequences of enemy’s nighttime drone attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

As a result of a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, there is damage in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

This was reported on Facebook by the acting head of the Darnytsia district administration Mykola Kalashnyk, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, several cars were damaged in the area, as well as the facade of a high-rise building, the balcony frame and windows of one of the apartments, and the roof of a catering facility.

"There was no fire and no injuries. Investigative teams are working on the spot. If you find any additional signs of damage caused by the aggressor as a result of hostilities, please call the police special line 102," Kalashnyk said.









