Simulated individual Kit 3.0 fighter kit of domestic development is allowed to be used in troops - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved for use in the armed forces the Kit 3.0 simulated individual soldier's kit.

As noted, the kit was manufactured by one of the domestic enterprises for practical training of soldiers in conditions as close as possible to real combat.

The individual kit consists of:

a laser emitter that is mounted on small arms and ammunition that records the damage,

"stress-belt" (bracelet).

A mounted emitter on a personal weapon simulates firing. It sends out laser pulses that are detected by sensors on the helmet or vest of a simulated enemy. The bracelet is worn on the arm for tactile sensing of hits. When hit, the soldier feels an electric pulse of a "stress bolt", and his ammunition is illuminated with a red light.

The Ministry of Defence said that the use of such kits during tactical training allows instructors to determine the effectiveness of each participant in the class by many parameters: accuracy, movement, etc. Accordingly, it is then possible to analyse the actions and provide recommendations for further improvement of practical skills.