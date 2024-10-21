French Foreign Minister Barrot visits Sumy region to meet with Ukrainian defenders. PHOTOS

Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, paid a working visit to Sumy region. There he met with servicemen of the 117th Separate Brigade of the Regional Directorate of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "North".

This was reported on Facebook by the regional directorate of the "North" TRO forces, Censor.NET reports.

During his meeting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Barrot inspected the equipment donated by the French side and learned about the current situation in Sumy region.

On behalf of the defenders, the brigade command expressed gratitude for France's continued support for Ukraine.

