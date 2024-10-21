Strike in Kryvyi Rih: 4 people injured, including 12-year-old girl. PHOTOS
Late in the evening of 20 October, the occupiers again attacked Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, hitting a residential area again.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.
A hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural facility, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars were damaged.
"Four people were injured - a 12-year-old girl, two women and a man, all of whom received the necessary medical care, one person is currently in hospital, in moderate condition. There are also 8 people in hospitals who were injured after the strike on 19 October, also in moderate condition," Oleksandr Vilkul said, head of the city's Defence Council.
