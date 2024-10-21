ENG
Strike in Kryvyi Rih: 4 people injured, including 12-year-old girl. PHOTOS

Late in the evening of 20 October, the occupiers again attacked Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, hitting a residential area again.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural facility, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars were damaged.

"Four people were injured - a 12-year-old girl, two women and a man, all of whom received the necessary medical care, one person is currently in hospital, in moderate condition. There are also 8 people in hospitals who were injured after the strike on 19 October, also in moderate condition," Oleksandr Vilkul said, head of the city's Defence Council.

Окупанти знову вдарили по житловій забудові Кривого Рогу
