Sybiha arrives on visit to Turkey: Plans to discuss "Victory Plan" and NATO integration. PHOTO

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha began a working visit to Turkey.

It is now known that one-on-one talks have begun with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.





The Foreign Ministry's website reports that talks with Trade Minister Omer Bolat are also scheduled for Ankara.

"The talks will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, defence, industrial, cultural and humanitarian spheres, freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Black Sea security.

Particular attention will be paid to the Victory Plan presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's integration into NATO and the Peace Formula as a path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the statement said.

In Istanbul, Sybiha will also hold a number of talks and visit the SAHA EXPO 2024 defence exhibition, where he will hold separate meetings with Turkish defence companies

"During the visit, the Minister will have important meetings with the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities in Turkey.

The Minister will visit Istanbul University, where he will talk to teachers and students of the Department of Ukrainian Language and Literature, discuss opportunities to expand academic cooperation and support the study of the Ukrainian language in Turkey," the Foreign Ministry summed up.

