Ministry of Defense authorizes Ukrainian buggy "Varan" for use in Armed Forces. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine a domestic "Varan" buggy designed to transport personnel, evacuate the wounded and transport ammunition.

This is reported by the press service of the defence ministry, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the "Varan" buggy was designed and manufactured at a Ukrainian enterprise. It is based on a power frame for extremely difficult operating conditions.

Characteristics of the buggy

The buggy is equipped with a powerful turbo diesel engine and an automatic 5-speed transmission. Most of the units, assemblies and mechanisms are components from popular global automakers.

See more: Simulated individual Kit 3.0 fighter kit of domestic development is allowed to be used in troops - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

According to the agency, the buggy was designed by an engineer with many years of experience in car repair and maintenance.

It will be used to move personnel, evacuate the wounded, transport ammunition, etc.

The two-seater buggy weighs just over a tonne and can carry 500 kg of cargo or pull a trailer weighing up to 300 kg.

"The tank capacity is enough for 200 km of heavy off-road driving. On the sand, "Varan" can reach speeds of over 100 km/h. During the tests, the buggy never overturned," the Ministry of Defence added.

See more: TAKHA amphibious all-terrain vehicle has been approved for use in AFU - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO