TAKHA amphibious all-terrain vehicle has been approved for use in AFU - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the TAKHA all-terrain amphibious vehicle developed by Ukrainian engineers.

This is reported by the press service of the defense ministry, Censor.NET reports.

Characteristics of TAKHA

It is noted that the all-terrain vehicle is capable of operating on any terrain - swamps, floodplains, deep snow, and even when driving out of the ice water.

Due to its small size and the ability to turn around on the spot, the all-terrain vehicle maneuvers effectively in tight spaces.

In addition, TAKHA can overcome obstacles over 1 meter high, and the pressure on the surface created by its wide tires is less than that of a human foot. This allows it to move on loose and unstable soils.

All-terrain vehicles used at the front for evacuation

"The vehicle can carry up to 1 tonne of cargo or up to 10 passengers. The speed on land reaches 40 km/h, and on water - up to 6 km/h. The all-terrain vehicle has several fuel tanks and can operate on a single refueling for more than two days," the Ministry of Defence said.

"The TAKHA is already being used at the frontline to evacuate, transport ammunition and food in difficult terrain conditions where other types of military equipment cannot cope.

