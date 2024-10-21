Zelenskyy listened to Syrskyi’s report on Kursk operation: Thanks to it, we managed to release significant number of our people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.

Zelenskyy said this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"First of all, the frontline. Our military tasks and steps for the near future and everything necessary for the effectiveness of our soldiers' actions at the frontline: weapons, military equipment, supplies, manning of brigades," the Head of State noted.

According to him, he heard a detailed report of the Commander-in-Chief on the situation in all areas of combat operations and repulsion of enemy attacks.

Separately, the Kursk operation: we are maintaining our positions and preventing the enemy from expanding the war on our land.

Instead of a buffer zone on the territory of Ukraine, which was planned by the Russians, we have created a buffer zone near our border on Russian territory. I am grateful to all our soldiers for their bravery. But a special emphasis is placed on replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine to free our people from Russian captivity. It was thanks to the Kursk operation that a significant number of our people were released," Zelenskyy added.





In particular, he said, following today's meeting, the tasks for relevant negotiations with partners on defence support for Ukraine were updated.

