At least 3 people killed as result of Russian shelling of Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region. PHOTOS
On 21 October, 3 people died as a result of Russian shelling of the Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
Filashkin said that in Myrnohrad there were 2 dead and 1 wounded, 15 multi-storey buildings, 14 outbuildings, 2 garages, a shop, and a trade pavilion were damaged.
Another person was killed and one was injured in Kurakhove.
A 5-storey building and an administrative building were also damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password