Consequences of night attack on Sumy by "Shaheds": three dead, including 14-year-old girl. PHOTO
A nighttime drone attack on a residential area in Sumy killed three people, including a 14-year-old child.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region.
It is noted that on 22 October 2024, at about 00:02 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked a residential area in Sumy with a drone.
The munition hit a private house, a 50-year-old man was wounded, his 50-year-old wife, 62-year-old sister and 14-year-old daughter were killed.
Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling:
