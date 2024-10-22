ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9539 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 337 5

Consequences of night attack on Sumy by "Shaheds": three dead, including 14-year-old girl. PHOTO

A nighttime drone attack on a residential area in Sumy killed three people, including a 14-year-old child.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region.

It is noted that on 22 October 2024, at about 00:02 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked a residential area in Sumy with a drone.

The munition hit a private house, a 50-year-old man was wounded, his 50-year-old wife, 62-year-old sister and 14-year-old daughter were killed.

Read more: Explosions rang out at Sumy: Russian Federation launches KABs

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling:

Наслідки нічної атаки "шахедів" на Суми 22 жовтня
Наслідки нічної атаки "шахедів" на Суми 22 жовтня

Author: 

shoot out (13593) Sumy (263) Shahed (704)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 