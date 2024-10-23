Britain has already trained 200 Ukrainian pilots, they will soon be flying F-16s (updated). PHOTOS

The day before, the third group of Ukrainian pilots completed their initial flight training in the UK.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Royal Air Force press center.

As noted, the graduation ceremony was attended by Luke Pollard, Under Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, and Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"The next step is to improve the training of high-speed jet control and transition to F-16 together with partner countries.

"Did you know the UK has now trained 200 Ukrainian pilots? Today I attended the graduation of the latest pilots from the RAF’s training programme. These pilots will soon be flying Ukrainian F-16s. Britain will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Luke Pollard commented on the post of the Royal Air Force.