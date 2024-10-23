Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists hit region 24 times, 3 people died, 7 were injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 24 times during the day, killing 3 people and wounding 7.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

12 houses were damaged in Dalne and a multi-story building in Hirnyk of the Kurakhivka district. One person was killed and 3 injured in Myrnohrad, and 7 buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

Russian shelling wounded 1 person in Lyman and damaged 2 high-rise buildings. In Sloviansk, 3 houses, a school, and 2 businesses were damaged. In Druzhkivka, 4 houses and a kindergarten were damaged. In the Illinivska community, 2 people were killed and 2 injured in Oleksandro-Kalynove, a person was wounded and a house was damaged in Pleshchiivka. In Stinky of Kostyantynivka district, 8 houses were damaged.

Also read: Front line is already 1.5 km from Myrnohrad, about 3,000 people remain in the city - MBA

Bakhmut district

5 private houses, 3 multi-story buildings, and a school were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district. A person was killed and a house was damaged in Riznykivka of the Siversk district, and 3 houses were damaged in Siversk.

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 24 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 140 people were evacuated from the front line, including 22 children.

On 22 October, Russian invaders killed 3 residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Oleksandro-Kalynove and 1 in Riznykivka. Another 7 people were injured in the region over the day.

