Man who invented story about "triplets in incubators" and wanted to go to Germany with forged birth certificates detained - SBGS. PHOTO

Ukrainian border guards of the Carpathian Detachment detected an attempt to cross the state border by a man liable for military service with three birth certificates of his children that contained signs of forgery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that border guards detained a 26-year-old native of Vinnytsia region at the "Shehyni" checkpoint.

"The man said that in July he had triplets in Germany. Due to their health condition, the children are allegedly in incubators in Germany. At first, the man said that the children's mother was abroad with the children. When he was asked how it happened that the woman was in Ukraine according to the database, he said that she had returned to Ukraine due to postpartum depression," the SBGS said.

After checking the data on the border crossing, border guards found out that in the first half of July the woman had indeed crossed the border to leave Ukraine and returned to Ukraine a few days later.

Since each of the child's birth certificates, issued allegedly in Germany, showed signs of forgery, in particular inkjet stamps, border guards sent a report to the National Police on the detection of signs of a possible criminal offence under Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps".

The man was handed over to the National Police.

