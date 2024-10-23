Ruscists hit five-storey building in Lyman, Donetsk region: person wounded and there was damage. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers hit a five-storey building in the city of Lyman, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the SES, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the destroyed building structures caught fire. Emergency workers extinguished the fire over an area of 600 square metres.
The shelling wounded one person and damaged two other high-rise buildings.
In addition, the occupiers shelled the residential sector of Yatskivka village, Kramatorsk district.
"A private two-storey residential building caught fire there. The firefighters extinguished the fire with a total area of 200 square metres," the SES added.
