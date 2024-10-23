ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5564 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
785 0

Ruscists hit five-storey building in Lyman, Donetsk region: person wounded and there was damage. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers hit a five-storey building in the city of Lyman, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the SES, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the destroyed building structures caught fire. Emergency workers extinguished the fire over an area of 600 square metres.

The shelling wounded one person and damaged two other high-rise buildings.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists hit region 24 times, 3 people died, 7 were injured. PHOTOS

In addition, the occupiers shelled the residential sector of Yatskivka village, Kramatorsk district.

"A private two-storey residential building caught fire there. The firefighters extinguished the fire with a total area of 200 square metres," the SES added.

Окупанти обстріляли Лиман у Донецькій області 23 жовтня
Окупанти обстріляли Лиман у Донецькій області 23 жовтня
Окупанти обстріляли Лиман у Донецькій області 23 жовтня
Окупанти обстріляли Лиман у Донецькій області 23 жовтня
Окупанти обстріляли Лиман у Донецькій області 23 жовтня

Author: 

shoot out (13631) Donetska region (3924) Lyman (129)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 