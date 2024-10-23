ENG
News
Enterprises in Cherkasy damaged as result of enemy UAV attack. PHOTOS

This morning, Russian troops attacked Cherkasy with drones, hitting two enterprises.

This was reported by the press service of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Reportedly, at around 8 a.m., during an air raid alarm, an enemy UAV hit two enterprises in Cherkasy, one of which was a municipal one.

Наслідки атаки на Черкаси 23 жовтня

The explosion damaged the premises, walls, roofs, shattered windows and damaged cars.

It is reported that prosecutors, SSU investigators, explosives experts and firefighters of the State Emergency Service in Cherkasy region are working at the scene. The amount of damage caused by the crime, including to the environment, is being established.

