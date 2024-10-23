Unmanned ground robotic complex "Targan" has been authorized for use to units of Defense Forces - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and authorised for use of the Targan unmanned ground robotic system developed by Ukrainian engineers in the Defence Forces.
This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the Cockroach is small in size, which allows it to be transported in a minibus or on a car trailer.
At the same time, the ground robot itself can carry up to two centners of cargo.
"Depending on the needs, it can transport ammunition, food and equipment. A silent electric motor, large rubber wheels and design features allow it to move across the battlefield unnoticed for a considerable distance," the defence ministry said.
