Rescuers have pulled out wounded man and bodies of two dead from rubble in Oleksandro-Kalynove, Donetsk region. PHOTOS
The occupants attacked the village of Oleksandr-Kalynove, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, at night, causing deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, at night, the enemy conducted an air strike on the residential sector of the village of Oleksandr-Kalynove, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region.
Rescuers rescued an injured person from the rubble of a private house and recovered the bodies of two dead people.
The State Emergency Service reported that work at the site of the enemy strike had been completed.
The rescuers removed 2 tonnes of construction waste.
