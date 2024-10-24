Enemy shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with drones: multi-storey building is damaged. PHOTOS
On 24 October, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district with artillery, dropped ammunition from UAVs and targeted with kamikaze drones.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities were shaking from the strikes," Lysak said.
The shelling damaged a five-storey building, a private house and a car. The infrastructure and power line were also damaged.
