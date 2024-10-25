Fire on 16th and 17th floors of residential building in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv after "shahed" hit - SES. PHOTO

The State Emergency Service reported on the consequences of an enemy drone attack in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"As a result of hostile shelling, apartments on the 17th, 18th and 19th floors of a 25-storey residential building were partially damaged, followed by a fire on the 16th and 17th floors. The fire is currently being contained," the statement said.





There are 43 rescuers and 11 units of fire and rescue equipment at the scene.

Information about the victims is being clarified.