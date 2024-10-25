ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11607 visitors online
News Photo War
6 381 4

Fire on 16th and 17th floors of residential building in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv after "shahed" hit - SES. PHOTO

The State Emergency Service reported on the consequences of an enemy drone attack in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

пожежа у Києві після атаки російського безпілотника

"As a result of hostile shelling, apartments on the 17th, 18th and 19th floors of a 25-storey residential building were partially damaged, followed by a fire on the 16th and 17th floors. The fire is currently being contained," the statement said.

пожежа у Києві після влучання шахеда
пожежа у Києві після влучання шахеда

There are 43 rescuers and 11 units of fire and rescue equipment at the scene.

Read more: Klytschko: Enemy "shahed" hit residential building in Kyiv, upper floors are burning (updated)

ДСНС

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Author: 

Kyyiv (2143) fire (700) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (816)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 