ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11904 visitors online
News Photo
8 072 27

Ukraine received batch of LAV armored personnel carriers from Canada. PHOTO

Canada has shipped a batch of LAV 6.0 ACSV armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The equipment will be handed over to Ukrainian troops at a base in Germany. The date of the transfer and the number of vehicles delivered were not disclosed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) mission in support of the Security Forces of Ukraine on the X network.

"After training on the operation and maintenance of armored combat support vehicles, ambulance version, in Germany, the vehicles were loaded and sent to Ukraine. These vehicles will help Ukraine in its defense against illegal invasion of its land," the mission said in a statement.

In September 2013, Canada promised to provide Ukraine with 50 LAV 6.0 ACSV armored personnel carriers within 3 years.

In June 2024, the first vehicles were delivered from Canada to Germany, where Ukrainian crews were trained on them.

Read also on Censor.NET: 138 Ukrainian servicemen have completed a demining training program implemented by the Canadian organization Mriya Aid. Photo report

Україна отримала від Канади партію нових БТР

LAV 6.0 ACSV бронетранспортер –
LAV 6.0 ACSV бронетранспортер –

Author: 

Canada (365) Ukraine (5850) APC (140)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 