Police officer Vitalii Serdiuk killed as a result of shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Police officer Vitalii Serdiuk was killed in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, Vitalii Serdiuk, a logistics police officer, senior police sergeant, was working in Kostiantynivka. During his service, an aerial bomb hit near him. Vitalii died in hospital from severe wounds. He left two children without a father.

"Vitalii Serdiuk faithfully served Ukraine, was involved in the evacuation of civilians, and helped people until his last breath. He paid the ultimate price for saving his hometown," the National Police said.

