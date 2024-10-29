"Shaheds" attack on Kyiv: falling debris burns buildings and cars, damages gas pipeline, injures people. PHOTOS

On the night of 29 October, Kyiv was once again attacked by Russian "shaheds". Air defence forces were working. The wreckage of enemy drones fell in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KCMA.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of a UAV attack by Russian troops on Kyiv, debris fell in the Solomiansky district. Debris was also recorded falling in the Sviatoshynskyi district in an open area," the statement said.

In Solomiansky district, a fire broke out in a residential building as a result of falling debris, and several cars caught fire. A commercial building also caught fire.

In addition, a gas pipe on the front of a 9-storey residential building in the residential area was depressurised, causing a fire in a shop. The fire was contained.

As of 6:27 a.m., 6 people were reported injured. One person was hospitalized with a serious leg injury.

