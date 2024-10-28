Russians attacked Ukraine with Shaheds, - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 28, the occupiers launched Shaheds across Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Force of Ukraine.

Enemy drones were spotted in the Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

At 7:46 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the all-clear signal was given.

